India Unites in Grief and Resolve Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Expressing condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday emphasized the Central government's determination to identify, trace, and prosecute the terrorists and their supporters. Recollecting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's views, Goyal highlighted the menace of cross-border terrorism to civilized society.

Goyal reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm resolution to tackle terrorism, citing India's experiences with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the subsequent Pulwama incident. Emphasizing national unity, he expressed deep condolences to the victims and their families while highlighting the country's endurance and unified resilience.

The attack in Pahalgam, which occurred at Baisaran meadow, resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali tourist, marking one of the most severe incidents since the Pulwama strike. The attack prompted swift military assessments and extensive governmental strategies, as India vowed a stern response to terrorism and its facilitators.

An all-party meeting convened by the Central government discussed security responses, with opposition backing governmental action. In a Cabinet Committee on Security session, key leaders decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and impose diplomatic retaliations against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)