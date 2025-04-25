Kosovo's Political Stalemate: Speaker Election Deadlock Deepens Crisis

Kosovo's parliament once again fell short of electing a new speaker, intensifying a legislative impasse following an inconclusive election over two months ago. The failure to elect a speaker is delaying efforts to form a new government, exposing the deep political divisions in Europe's newest country.

Under the Kosovar constitution, installing a parliamentary speaker is essential to begin forming a government. However, a lack of cross-party support is complicating this process, especially as the February 9 election did not produce a clear majority winner. Vetevendosje, led by outgoing Prime Minister Albin Kurti, came in first in the election but failed to secure the majority needed to govern alone.

Opposition parties have refused to join Vetevendosje in a coalition, partly blaming Kurti for escalating tensions in Serb-majority areas that have jeopardized Kosovo's EU aspirations and led to sanctions. Without resolution, the political stalemate could lead to snap elections soon. Kurti's nominee for speaker, Albulena Haxhiu, again failed to garner the necessary votes, and the parliament will reconvene soon to attempt another vote.

