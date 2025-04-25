Left Menu

Intense Battle Unfolds at JNU Student Union Elections 2024'25

Jawaharlal Nehru University's 2024-25 Students' Union elections have commenced with a voter turnout of 43.61% by 4:30 pm. The elections feature significant realignments, with various student groups forming new alliances. Major candidates include the ABVP panel and alliances such as AISA-DSF and SFI-BAPSA-AISF-PSA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Voting is underway at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the 2024-25 Students' Union elections, with a notable voter turnout reaching 43.61% by 4:30 pm. A total of 7,906 students are eligible to vote, divided into 57% male and 43% female.

The campus hosts 17 voting centers, and polling occurs in two sessions. By 4:30 pm, 3,447 votes had been cast, with discussions to extend voting by another hour among candidates and activists.

The election has seen intense competition and significant shifts in alliances. The long-standing United Left has fragmented, leading to new combinations. As vote counting begins tonight, results are anticipated on April 28.

Latest News

