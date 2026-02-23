Left Menu

Jharkhand Civic Polls: High Stakes and Diverse Turnout

Over 23% voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in Jharkhand's urban local body elections. Voting is ongoing and peaceful across the state, with varying participation levels in different regions. The election involves 6,000+ candidates vying for positions, including mayors and councillors in 48 urban local bodies.

In the ongoing civic polls for 48 urban local bodies across Jharkhand, over 23 per cent voter turnout has been noted by 11 am, according to State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad. Voting, initiated at 7 am, is under tight security and scheduled to continue till 5 pm.

Basukinath Nagar Panchayat saw the highest voter turnout at 31.05 per cent, contrasting sharply with Ranchi Municipal Corporation's 14.60 per cent and Dhanbad's 14.79 per cent. The fate of more than 6,000 candidates, including 235 women competing for mayoral posts, depends on over 43 lakh eligible voters.

State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari and Union Minister Sanjay Seth have exercised their franchise amid appeals for voter participation. Notably, a significant number of women voters appeared at polling stations in Pakur, undeterred by the Ramzan season. With security heightened at 4,307 booths, elections cover nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats.

