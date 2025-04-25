Omar Abdullah Condemns Indus Water Treaty, Questions Fairness to J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has spoken out strongly against the Indus Water Treaty, calling it the 'most unfair document' for the people of the Union Territory. In a press conference on Friday, he emphasized that the agreement, made between India and Pakistan in 1960, has never been supported by J-K.

Abdullah also highlighted assurances received from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the safety of J-K residents in other states. He expressed regret over a recent attack and assured that the issues raised will be addressed, emphasizing that an advisory will be issued for their protection.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to convene a meeting at his residence to deliberate on the Indus Water Treaty. Key government officials, including the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and other senior members, will participate. India has informed Pakistan of the treaty's suspension, seeking amendments through formal notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)