Stability & Trials: Bolsonaro's Medical and Political Journey

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health has stabilized after intensive care treatment following recent bowel surgery. Doctors confirmed his condition was stable after addressing earlier concerns regarding elevated blood pressure and liver test results at the DF Star Hospital in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro, who underwent extensive surgery to address damage linked to a 2018 stabbing, has faced multiple health challenges. The recent operation was noted as his most complex surgery, although no further surgical intervention is currently required, according to medical updates on Friday.

Simultaneously, Bolsonaro is entangled in political matters as he faces a trial for an alleged coup attempt. Despite medical advice to avoid stress, Bolsonaro engaged in media interviews and video broadcasts, during which he expressed his belief that his legal challenges are politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)