Mystery Call: Trump's Alleged Conversation with Xi Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump caused a stir in a recent interview with Time magazine by claiming that he received a phone call from Chinese President Xi Jinping. This assertion, if true, could signal a significant development in the ongoing tariff dispute between the United States and China.

Despite the potential implications, it remains unclear when or if such a call actually happened. When questioned by reporters, Trump, preparing to leave for Rome to attend a funeral, offered no additional information, stating, "I don't want to comment on that. I've spoken to him many times."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has consistently denied that any negotiations are underway. Meanwhile, requests for comment from the National Security Council have gone unanswered, leaving the situation shrouded in mystery.

