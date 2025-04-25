Left Menu

Mystery Call: Trump's Alleged Conversation with Xi Sparks Controversy

In an interview, Trump claimed to have received a call from Xi, sparking curiosity about the ongoing tariff standoff between the United States and China. However, details remain unclear as Trump did not provide specifics and the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:32 IST
Mystery Call: Trump's Alleged Conversation with Xi Sparks Controversy
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump caused a stir in a recent interview with Time magazine by claiming that he received a phone call from Chinese President Xi Jinping. This assertion, if true, could signal a significant development in the ongoing tariff dispute between the United States and China.

Despite the potential implications, it remains unclear when or if such a call actually happened. When questioned by reporters, Trump, preparing to leave for Rome to attend a funeral, offered no additional information, stating, "I don't want to comment on that. I've spoken to him many times."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has consistently denied that any negotiations are underway. Meanwhile, requests for comment from the National Security Council have gone unanswered, leaving the situation shrouded in mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025