Nuclear Negotiations: Trump's Potential Meeting with Iran's Leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to a potential meeting with Iran's leadership to negotiate a new nuclear deal. The announcement comes after the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal from a previous agreement between Tehran and world powers, which Trump criticized as ineffective.

During an interview published by Time magazine, Trump maintained optimism about reaching a deal and highlighted the progress made during recent indirect talks. Further expert-level discussions are anticipated in Oman, functioning as an intermediary nation in advancing these negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to press for a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities, labeling their program an existential threat. Meanwhile, Trump conveyed readiness to lead U.S. intervention if necessary, underscoring the complex geopolitical stakes involved.

