Nuclear Negotiations: Trump's Potential Meeting with Iran's Leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to meeting Iran's leaders to negotiate a new nuclear deal, following the U.S. withdrawal from the previous agreement. Despite threats of military action, indirect talks have made progress. High-level discussions will continue in Oman, with Israel voicing significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to a potential meeting with Iran's leadership to negotiate a new nuclear deal. The announcement comes after the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal from a previous agreement between Tehran and world powers, which Trump criticized as ineffective.

During an interview published by Time magazine, Trump maintained optimism about reaching a deal and highlighted the progress made during recent indirect talks. Further expert-level discussions are anticipated in Oman, functioning as an intermediary nation in advancing these negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to press for a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear capabilities, labeling their program an existential threat. Meanwhile, Trump conveyed readiness to lead U.S. intervention if necessary, underscoring the complex geopolitical stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

