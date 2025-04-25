US Stands By India After Pahalgam Tragedy

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people, has garnered international condemnation. US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, affirmed America's support for India as they seek justice against the perpetrators of the brutal assault on Indian soil.

In a social media post, Gabbard extended her sympathies to the victims' families and India's leadership, emphasizing a united front against terrorism. This tragedy marks the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, filling the nation with grief and anger.

President Donald Trump also reinforced US solidarity in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his strong condemnation of the attack and assuring complete support for India's efforts to pursue and capture those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)