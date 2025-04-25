US and India Unite Against Pahalgam Attack
US leaders, including Tulsi Gabbard and President Trump, expressed solidarity with India following the Pahalgam attack. The US condemned the terrorist strike that killed 26 Hindus and called for justice. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Friday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that America stands in solidarity with India as it pursues those responsible for the devastating Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Hindus.
The State Department echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for justice to prevail. The attack, deemed the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike of 2019, was carried out by the Resistance Front, a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
US officials, including President Trump and State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, condemned the attack, expressing condolences to India and its citizens. Discussions surrounding possible involvement from Pakistan and potential US intervention remain sensitive, with no additional comments provided at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
