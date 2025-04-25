Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads Candle March to Honor Pahalgam Victims

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, spearheaded a candle march in Delhi to honor victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, the march highlighted governmental inaction over the past decade, with marchers expressing frustration at political focus on upcoming elections.

Updated: 25-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, took to the streets of Delhi on Friday, leading a candle march to commemorate the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The march began at the former headquarters of the Congress party at 24 Akbar Road, proceeding to Tees January Marg. Gandhi was joined by senior party members KC Venugopal and Ajay Makan, culminating in a gathering at the historic Birla House, where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

Participants expressed their displeasure at the government's decade-long inaction, with marchers like Sunita lamenting the political focus on upcoming elections rather than addressing the terror threat after 26 tourists were brutally killed in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

