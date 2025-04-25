Rahul Gandhi Leads Candle March to Honor Pahalgam Victims

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, took to the streets of Delhi on Friday, leading a candle march to commemorate the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The march began at the former headquarters of the Congress party at 24 Akbar Road, proceeding to Tees January Marg. Gandhi was joined by senior party members KC Venugopal and Ajay Makan, culminating in a gathering at the historic Birla House, where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

Participants expressed their displeasure at the government's decade-long inaction, with marchers like Sunita lamenting the political focus on upcoming elections rather than addressing the terror threat after 26 tourists were brutally killed in Pahalgam.

