Delhi Political Drama: Gupta vs. Kejriwal

Amidst a flurry of political controversies, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking in the historic Chandni Chowk, Gupta accused Kejriwal of still being guilty in the public's eye despite recent legal favors.

Gupta emphasized the BJP's active push toward addressing long-pending development projects, especially in areas like Chandni Chowk, where the relocation of overhead electricity wires is underway to preserve heritage. She highlighted the government's five-point vision aimed at improving Delhi's infrastructure and living conditions.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal countered claims with sharp criticisms of the BJP's governance, blaming them for the city's deteriorating conditions, including damaged roads and polluted air, asserting that they had mishandled the capital during their brief rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)