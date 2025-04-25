Left Menu

Historic Suspension of Indus Water Treaty: Nationwide Resolve Against Terrorism

BJP leader Shagun Parihar lauds the government’s historic move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in response to terrorism, endorsing a united front among all faiths to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free. Government officials reinforce the nation’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism, with decisive actions underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:53 IST
Historic Suspension of Indus Water Treaty: Nationwide Resolve Against Terrorism
BJP leader Shagun Parihar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, BJP leader Shagun Parihar praised the central government's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as a historic step. Parihar emphasized the unity among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians in aspiring for a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Echoing Parihar's sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed condolences to the victims and reiterated the government's commitment to bringing terrorists and their backers to justice. He recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's warning against cross-border terrorism and lauded the nation's united front.

The Pahalgam attack, targeting tourists and causing significant casualties, has prompted the central government to take robust measures against Pakistan, including the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and visa revocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025