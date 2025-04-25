Historic Suspension of Indus Water Treaty: Nationwide Resolve Against Terrorism

In a landmark decision, BJP leader Shagun Parihar praised the central government's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as a historic step. Parihar emphasized the unity among Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians in aspiring for a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Echoing Parihar's sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal conveyed condolences to the victims and reiterated the government's commitment to bringing terrorists and their backers to justice. He recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's warning against cross-border terrorism and lauded the nation's united front.

The Pahalgam attack, targeting tourists and causing significant casualties, has prompted the central government to take robust measures against Pakistan, including the temporary suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and visa revocations.

