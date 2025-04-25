Left Menu

Unity Amidst Tragedy: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Justice Post-Pahalgam Attack

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emphasized solidarity with the government following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. Leading a candlelight march, he urged severe punishment for those responsible. Yadav assured complete opposition support against threats to national security, avoiding political disputes during this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:11 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a key figure in India's RJD party, demonstrated unity and support for the government following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 deaths. Yadav, leading a candlelight vigil, called for 'strongest possible punishment' for the attackers, emphasizing national security over political discord.

During his march from Income Tax Roundabout to Dak Bungalow Crossing, Yadav was joined by prominent figures such as Sanjay Yadav and alliance partners, including Rajesh Ram from Congress and CPI-ML's Kunal. The gathering echoed chants of 'Jai Hind' as Yadav highlighted the solidarity of the Mahagathbandhan across the state.

Addressing a gathering, Yadav reaffirmed the opposition's support for governmental actions post-attack, urging for decisive steps against both the culprits and their supporters. He stressed that the issue transcends politics and focuses on the safety and security of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

