Unity Amidst Tragedy: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Justice Post-Pahalgam Attack

Tejashwi Yadav, a key figure in India's RJD party, demonstrated unity and support for the government following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 deaths. Yadav, leading a candlelight vigil, called for 'strongest possible punishment' for the attackers, emphasizing national security over political discord.

During his march from Income Tax Roundabout to Dak Bungalow Crossing, Yadav was joined by prominent figures such as Sanjay Yadav and alliance partners, including Rajesh Ram from Congress and CPI-ML's Kunal. The gathering echoed chants of 'Jai Hind' as Yadav highlighted the solidarity of the Mahagathbandhan across the state.

Addressing a gathering, Yadav reaffirmed the opposition's support for governmental actions post-attack, urging for decisive steps against both the culprits and their supporters. He stressed that the issue transcends politics and focuses on the safety and security of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)