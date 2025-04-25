India's Strategic Retaliations Post-Pahalgam Attack
The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack sees heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. India aims to prevent any water from flowing to Pakistan, briefs global envoys on the incident, and manages internal security concerns by evacuating tourists and addressing social media posts.
- India
The Indian government is undertaking strategic measures following the Pahalgam terror attack. This includes preventing any cross-border water flow to Pakistan, as emphasized by Union Minister C R Paatil in a recent high-level meeting.
With escalating Indo-Pak tensions, India has briefed diplomats from 45 countries about the incident's links to cross-border terrorism, underscoring its impact on regional stability.
Domestically, the aftermath includes evacuating 232 tourists from Kashmir to Mumbai, arresting eight individuals in Assam for controversial online statements, and alerting travelers in Sikkim after landslides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
