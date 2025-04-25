Trade War Thaw: China's Tariff Exemptions Signal De-escalation with U.S.

China's decision to exempt certain U.S. imports from its 125% tariffs marks a significant step toward reducing trade tensions with Washington. The exemptions, aimed at key industries, show China's intent to stabilize economic relations without appearing weak in negotiations.

Business experts see this move as strategic positioning, as both U.S. and China continue to avoid being the first to propose comprehensive talks. Nevertheless, sectors like pharmaceuticals and aerospace are set to benefit from these tariff exemptions, potentially leading to cost relief and increased trade activity.

As details of potential exemptions circulate, the economic implications are yet to fully unfold. The global market's measured response underscores the uncertain path ahead in this complex international trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)