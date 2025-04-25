White House's Bold Move: Defunding the Independent Social Security Advisory Board

The Trump administration aims to eliminate the Social Security Advisory Board's funding, two anonymous sources revealed to Reuters. This move forms part of efforts to streamline costs and diminish independent governmental voices. The board's funding, set to drop from $3 million to zero, influences essential policy discussions on Social Security.

Created in the 1990s as an unbiased body, the board lends critical insight into Social Security's operational improvement and legislative impacts. Notably, it played a crucial role in shaping a 2018 law concerning benefits administration. Despite its advisory nature, the board's input remains significant for shaping policies touching millions of Americans.

As the board's existence hangs by a thread, critics argue its defunding represents a broader, concerning trend of limiting dissent within Washington circles. As key positions face cuts and roles reduced, the board's potential elimination serves as a symbol of the changing governmental landscape under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)