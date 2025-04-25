Left Menu

White House's Bold Move: Defunding the Independent Social Security Advisory Board

The White House plans to cut funding for the Social Security Advisory Board, an independent body offering bipartisan advice on policy. This decision aligns with the Trump administration's broader efforts to minimize government roles opposed to its agenda. The board, though lacking decision-making power, influences significant policy developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:52 IST
White House's Bold Move: Defunding the Independent Social Security Advisory Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration aims to eliminate the Social Security Advisory Board's funding, two anonymous sources revealed to Reuters. This move forms part of efforts to streamline costs and diminish independent governmental voices. The board's funding, set to drop from $3 million to zero, influences essential policy discussions on Social Security.

Created in the 1990s as an unbiased body, the board lends critical insight into Social Security's operational improvement and legislative impacts. Notably, it played a crucial role in shaping a 2018 law concerning benefits administration. Despite its advisory nature, the board's input remains significant for shaping policies touching millions of Americans.

As the board's existence hangs by a thread, critics argue its defunding represents a broader, concerning trend of limiting dissent within Washington circles. As key positions face cuts and roles reduced, the board's potential elimination serves as a symbol of the changing governmental landscape under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025