Scandal to Sentence: George Santos' Fall from Grace

George Santos, the former U.S. Representative whose term in Congress was marred by scandal, was sentenced to over seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft on Friday. A federal judge handed down the sentence following his guilty plea last August to fraud-related charges.

Presiding over the case, Judge Joanna Seybert criticized Santos for lying to his way into office, remarking that words have significant consequences. Santos had inflated fundraising figures and falsified donor names to gain financial backing from the Republican Party for his 2022 election campaign.

The former representative faced numerous federal charges, including accusations of using campaign funds for personal expenses, unauthorized credit card use, and falsely claiming unemployment benefits. A House Ethics Committee investigation revealed further indiscretions, leading to Santos' expulsion from Congress in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)