Unilever's Legal Battle: A Clash Over Social Activism

In a bold move, Unilever has firmly rejected claims that it attempted to remove former Ben & Jerry's CEO Dave Stever for backing his company's progressive social stands. The multinational argues that Stever was instead presented with a better position and a pay raise, which he declined in favor of resignation.

Legal documents filed by Unilever seek dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Ben & Jerry's, intended to stop alleged attempts to dismantle its board and end its activism. The company labels the suit as a strategic attack by Ben & Jerry's Chair Anuradha Mittal, citing that the ice cream brand's vocal support for Palestine and critique of President Trump led to investor losses and tarnished reputations.

Ben & Jerry's lawyer, Shahmeer Halepota, criticizes Unilever's narrative as a desperate bid to mask threats and retributions linked to criticisms of Trump's policies. Unilever maintains that Stever's resignation on March 31 was voluntary, disputing accusations of bad faith in employment negotiations and emphasizing plans to operate the ice cream sector independently by mid-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)