Ancient Dispute: ASI Findings Intensify Religion Row Over Bhojshala

The Archaeological Survey of India's recent report on the contentious Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex has ignited new fervor among the contesting religious factions.

The Hindu petitioners assert that the ancient remnants attest to its origin as a Hindu temple. In contrast, the Muslim party intends to lodge objections, critiquing overlooked allegations in the survey.

Spanning over 2,000 pages, the report details findings of Parmar era remnants and adaptive reuse in current structures, including inscriptions and coins from diverse historical periods, intensifying the pre-existing religious controversy.