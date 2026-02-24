Ancient Dispute: ASI Findings Intensify Religion Row Over Bhojshala
The ASI report on the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex bolsters the Hindu claim of its ancient temple origins, while the Muslim faction plans to challenge this in court. Discoveries point to a structure from the Paramara period, repurposed for later construction, inflaming ongoing disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Archaeological Survey of India's recent report on the contentious Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex has ignited new fervor among the contesting religious factions.
The Hindu petitioners assert that the ancient remnants attest to its origin as a Hindu temple. In contrast, the Muslim party intends to lodge objections, critiquing overlooked allegations in the survey.
Spanning over 2,000 pages, the report details findings of Parmar era remnants and adaptive reuse in current structures, including inscriptions and coins from diverse historical periods, intensifying the pre-existing religious controversy.
ALSO READ
High Court Decision Pending on Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case
High Court Official Accused of Murder in Railway Track Case
Justice Delayed: A Landmark Decision in Calcutta High Court
Justice Upheld: Bombay High Court Clears Octogenarian in Flag Insult Allegation
Bombay High Court Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against Nagpur Lawyer