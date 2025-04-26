Left Menu

Australia's Strength in Diversity: Albanese Pledges Language Learning Support

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasizes Australia's cultural diversity as a national strength, pledging A$25 million to support language education beyond English. This announcement follows a neo-Nazi disruption at a public event in Melbourne. The Labor party, led by Albanese, maintains a narrow lead in the upcoming general election.

Languages
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, emphasized the importance of cultural diversity as the country's strength while committing A$25 million towards multilingual education for students. His announcement comes a day after a neo-Nazi disrupted a public event in Melbourne.

Albanese, campaigning ahead of the May 3 general election, promised to back 600 community schools helping over 90,000 students learn 84 languages if re-elected. He condemned the neo-Nazi action as cowardly, underlining the challenges posed by rising right-wing extremism in Australia.

Conservative opponent Peter Dutton also denounced the far-right actions, asserting they have no place in society. Early voting has started with Labor holding a slim lead over the coalition, as voters prioritize issues like living costs and housing affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

