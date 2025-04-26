Australia's Strength in Diversity: Albanese Pledges Language Learning Support

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, emphasized the importance of cultural diversity as the country's strength while committing A$25 million towards multilingual education for students. His announcement comes a day after a neo-Nazi disrupted a public event in Melbourne.

Albanese, campaigning ahead of the May 3 general election, promised to back 600 community schools helping over 90,000 students learn 84 languages if re-elected. He condemned the neo-Nazi action as cowardly, underlining the challenges posed by rising right-wing extremism in Australia.

Conservative opponent Peter Dutton also denounced the far-right actions, asserting they have no place in society. Early voting has started with Labor holding a slim lead over the coalition, as voters prioritize issues like living costs and housing affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)