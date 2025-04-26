Left Menu

India's Unyielding Spirit Amid Terror Attacks: A Nation United

Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserts that despite terror attacks like the one in Pahalgam, India's spirit remains unbroken. As 140 crore Indians prioritize patriotism and nationalism, tourism will resume, and the nation will continue to progress. Diplomatic measures against Pakistan highlight India's resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:53 IST
India's Unyielding Spirit Amid Terror Attacks: A Nation United
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has issued a strong statement emphasizing that these incidents will not deter India's resolve. Goyal highlighted that the unwavering spirit of 140 crore Indians, who prioritize patriotism and nationalism, will prevail against any such threats.

Goyal reassured the nation that tourism in Kashmir will soon bounce back, and the sacred Amarnath Yatra will continue unabated. He underscored India's rising global stature as a source of discomfort for some forces, but insisted that the country's response to any attack will be robust and decisive.

The Union Minister also addressed concerns about Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas in India, reiterating the government's stance on illegal residency. He acknowledged the anguish caused by the Pahalgam attack but maintained confidence in India's strength and determination. Diplomatic actions, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, underline India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025