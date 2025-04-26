India's Unyielding Spirit Amid Terror Attacks: A Nation United
Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserts that despite terror attacks like the one in Pahalgam, India's spirit remains unbroken. As 140 crore Indians prioritize patriotism and nationalism, tourism will resume, and the nation will continue to progress. Diplomatic measures against Pakistan highlight India's resolve.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has issued a strong statement emphasizing that these incidents will not deter India's resolve. Goyal highlighted that the unwavering spirit of 140 crore Indians, who prioritize patriotism and nationalism, will prevail against any such threats.
Goyal reassured the nation that tourism in Kashmir will soon bounce back, and the sacred Amarnath Yatra will continue unabated. He underscored India's rising global stature as a source of discomfort for some forces, but insisted that the country's response to any attack will be robust and decisive.
The Union Minister also addressed concerns about Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas in India, reiterating the government's stance on illegal residency. He acknowledged the anguish caused by the Pahalgam attack but maintained confidence in India's strength and determination. Diplomatic actions, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, underline India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Faces Setback After Pahalgam Attack
Government issued official notification on holding Indus Water Treaty in abeyance: Sources.
India informs Pakistan of its decision to keep Indus Water Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, says it breached treaty conditions: Govt.
Shahnawaz Hussain's Fiery Rebuke: Indus Water Treaty Suspension Looms Over Pakistan
India Suspends Indus Water Treaty Amid Rising Tensions