India's Unyielding Spirit Amid Terror Attacks: A Nation United

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has issued a strong statement emphasizing that these incidents will not deter India's resolve. Goyal highlighted that the unwavering spirit of 140 crore Indians, who prioritize patriotism and nationalism, will prevail against any such threats.

Goyal reassured the nation that tourism in Kashmir will soon bounce back, and the sacred Amarnath Yatra will continue unabated. He underscored India's rising global stature as a source of discomfort for some forces, but insisted that the country's response to any attack will be robust and decisive.

The Union Minister also addressed concerns about Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas in India, reiterating the government's stance on illegal residency. He acknowledged the anguish caused by the Pahalgam attack but maintained confidence in India's strength and determination. Diplomatic actions, including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, underline India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)