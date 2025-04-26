BJP Accuses Congress of Pakistan Sympathy Amid Terrorism Dispute

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, has launched a scathing attack on Congress, branding it a 'Pakistan Parast Party' following remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah had earlier stated his opposition to war with Pakistan, citing security lapses in a recent terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives.

Poonawalla alleged that Congress harbors a 'soft corner' for Pakistan and its actions, further accusing them of echoing Pakistan's rhetoric. He emphasized that while Congress claims to support the government, their stance on Pakistan suggests otherwise. According to Poonawalla, Congress's language aligns more with that of Pakistan.

In light of recent cross-border terrorism concerns, India has taken decisive measures by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by top government officials. The move underscores India's firm stance against Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)