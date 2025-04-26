Left Menu

Transatlantic Trade Talks: Leaders Seek Common Ground

During Pope Francis' funeral, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to meet later to discuss trade. The EU remains cautious about U.S. tariffs on its goods. The EU's zero-tariff proposal has seen limited U.S. interest, urging further negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:12 IST
During a brief meeting on the margins of Pope Francis' funeral, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to hold talks at a later date, according to von der Leyen's spokesperson. The conversation comes amid ongoing tensions over trade policies.

The European Commission, which manages EU trade policy, has faced difficulties in securing a meeting with Trump since his return to the White House. This comes as the U.S. has implemented tariffs on European goods, intensifying the economic standoff between the transatlantic partners.

In a bid to defuse the situation, the EU proposed zero tariffs for industrial goods, though the U.S. response thus far has been lukewarm. EU Economic Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis emphasized the need for extensive discussions to prevent the imposition of further tariffs from both sides.

