Singapore Warns Against Foreign Election Interference

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has issued a stern warning against foreign influences attempting to sway Singapore's upcoming general elections along religious lines, emphasizing that such actions cross a critical threshold. Addressing the media, Wong highlighted a broad consensus from opposition parties against foreign interference in the polls scheduled for May 3, 2025.

Wong, aiming for a renewed mandate for the People's Action Party (PAP), urged political leaders to reject any overseas endorsements. Stressing the importance of preserving Singapore's harmonious society, developed since its independence, Wong criticized online activities promoting candidates based on race or religion.

The government recently instructed Meta to block Facebook posts from Malaysian politicians and a former Singaporean, now an Australian, who urged voting along religious lines. In line with the Parliamentary Elections Act, such foreign activities are illegal. Wong, alongside the Workers' Party, called for a focus on national unity and secular values in political discourse.

