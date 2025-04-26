US Domestic Unrest: Trump's Policies Stirring Controversy

Recent developments within the United States highlight the controversial impact of President Donald Trump's policies. U.S. universities are actively guiding foreign students through the challenges posed by Trump's stringent immigration measures, as thousands face deportation over minor infractions and participation in demonstrations.

In the political arena, Representative Don Bacon, a rare voice of dissension within the Republican ranks, is contemplating stepping down after his current term ends. Bacon's departure would deal a significant blow to the Republican party's influence in the House of Representatives.

Scrutiny intensifies over the financial dealings associated with Trump, as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren raises concerns about the SEC's oversight of investment products tied to Trump's media enterprises, fearing potential conflicts of interest could arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)