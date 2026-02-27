Left Menu

Neymar Secures Place Among Santos Legends with Stellar Performance

Neymar entered Santos club's top 10 all-time leading goalscorers after a decisive display against Vasco da Gama. Despite recent injury setbacks, his performance has reignited discussions about his World Cup prospects. Critics were notably impressed with his technique, adding weight to calls for his inclusion in Brazil's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:30 IST
Neymar Secures Place Among Santos Legends with Stellar Performance
Neymar has cemented his place among Santos club's football legends by breaking into the top 10 of the club's all-time leading goalscorers. The Brazilian forward achieved this feat with two crucial goals during a tightly contested 2-1 victory against Vasco da Gama, part of this week's Brazilian league action.

The 34-year-old star showcased his scoring prowess with a powerful crossed shot and a skillful lob over the goalkeeper, effectively silencing his critics following his injury-related absence. Neymar's recent performances have sparked renewed interest in his potential inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad, despite concerns about his fitness.

The football community, including renowned figures like Vanderlei Luxemburgo, has rallied behind Neymar. Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, is cautious, asserting only fully fit players will make the World Cup team. As Neymar reaches new milestones, debate continues over his invaluable experience and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

