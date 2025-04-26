Backlash over Controversial Remarks by BJD MP Sulata Deo

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo is under fire after her controversial remarks about the Pahalgam attack, where 26 individuals, including an Odisha tourist, lost their lives. Deo suggested that attackers would not have been able to identify victims' religions before the assault.

Her statements attracted criticism from the BJP. State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan condemned her comments as 'insensitive', urging people to reject such rhetoric and the leader herself. Harichandan accused Deo of downplaying the tragedy affecting the victims' families.

Defending her comments, Deo argued that her intentions were misinterpreted, stating it was impossible to identify religious affiliations during such brief attacks. She emphasized that terrorists have no religious ties. Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra commented that those who mock deserve to be mocked as well.

