Backlash over Controversial Remarks by BJD MP Sulata Deo

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo received criticism from the BJP after commenting that attackers in Pahalgam couldn't have determined victims' religion before shooting. BJP's Prithviraj Harichandan labeled the remarks as 'insensitive.' Deo defended her statement, clarifying intentions were misunderstood, emphasizing no religion is tied to terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo is under fire after her controversial remarks about the Pahalgam attack, where 26 individuals, including an Odisha tourist, lost their lives. Deo suggested that attackers would not have been able to identify victims' religions before the assault.

Her statements attracted criticism from the BJP. State Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan condemned her comments as 'insensitive', urging people to reject such rhetoric and the leader herself. Harichandan accused Deo of downplaying the tragedy affecting the victims' families.

Defending her comments, Deo argued that her intentions were misinterpreted, stating it was impossible to identify religious affiliations during such brief attacks. She emphasized that terrorists have no religious ties. Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra commented that those who mock deserve to be mocked as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

