Left Menu

Mahmoud Abbas Names Successor Amid Pressure for Reform

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, positioning him as the likely future leader. This decision is seen as a response to international calls for reform within the Palestinian Authority (PA) amidst ongoing conflict and rising pressure from both the U.S. and Gulf allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:25 IST
Mahmoud Abbas Names Successor Amid Pressure for Reform

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas took a significant step in leadership succession by naming Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy, signaling a potential shift in the Palestinian political landscape. The appointment seeks to ease international concerns and suggest progress in long-standing calls for internal reforms.

Abbas, presiding over the Palestinian Authority since Yasser Arafat's death in 2004, has been resistant to such changes. However, the nomination of Sheikh, well-regarded for his pragmatic stance and ties to Israel, marks a strategic move towards addressing criticisms over transparency and governance.

This leadership change comes amid heightened tensions in Gaza, where the PA's authority is challenged by Hamas, and highlights persistent issues of corruption and progress towards statehood in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025