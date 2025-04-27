Left Menu

Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questions whether live coverage of defense operations is a strategic oversight or political propaganda following a government advisory restricting such broadcasts. He warns against endangering national security and calls for responsible media practices in sensitive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:24 IST
Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has advised media outlets to cease live broadcasts of defense operations, highlighting the potential risk to national security. The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urges media to act responsibly and comply with existing laws when reporting on defense matters.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the move, questioning whether the initial permission for live coverage was a strategic oversight or politically motivated. He stressed the dangers of exposing sensitive information to adversaries through such broadcasts.

After a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the government underscored the need for tightened media regulations to protect defense operations. Yadav calls for punitive measures against media entities compromising national security through live defense coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025