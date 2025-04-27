Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security

The Indian government has advised media outlets to cease live broadcasts of defense operations, highlighting the potential risk to national security. The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urges media to act responsibly and comply with existing laws when reporting on defense matters.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the move, questioning whether the initial permission for live coverage was a strategic oversight or politically motivated. He stressed the dangers of exposing sensitive information to adversaries through such broadcasts.

After a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the government underscored the need for tightened media regulations to protect defense operations. Yadav calls for punitive measures against media entities compromising national security through live defense coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)