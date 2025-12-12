Left Menu

Delay in Unchahar-Amethi Rail Link Sparks Inquiry Demand

Pramod Tiwari, a Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, has called for a high-level investigation into the delays of the Unchahar-Amethi rail link project. The project, meant to connect 81 villages in Uttar Pradesh, has seen sluggish progress despite initial procedures being completed.

Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has demanded a high-level inquiry into the continuous delays plaguing the Unchahar-Amethi rail link project. He calls on the government to hold officials accountable and expedite the completion of the project.

Tiwari emphasized the significance of this 66.17 km rail link, which is crucial for connecting the Rae Bareli and Amethi regions in Uttar Pradesh. The project is designed to link 81 villages across Pratapgarh, Amethi, and Rae Bareli, with seven stations planned along the route.

While early stages of the project, including surveying and land acquisition, were completed successfully, progress has stalled in recent years, causing Tiwari to seek urgent government intervention.

