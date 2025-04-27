Left Menu

Trump's Return: A New Global Order Disrupted

In his chaotic first 100 days back in office, President Donald Trump has initiated global tensions, disrupting alliances and international systems. His actions, including heightened tariffs and controversial foreign policies, have redefined U.S. global standing, sparking concerns among allies. Experts foresee lasting changes in global relations due to his unpredictable strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:32 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's initial 100 days back in office have been marked by controversy and unpredictability, reshaping the global order. Under his renewed 'America First' approach, Trump's policies have alienated allies, emboldened adversaries, and challenged the rules-based international system that the U.S. helped establish post-World War II.

Trump's aggressive tariff policies and diplomatic rhetoric have caused ripple effects worldwide, sparking debates and strategic recalibrations among U.S. allies. Some countries are moving towards greater self-reliance in defense and seeking alternative economic partners like China to hedge against the volatility in U.S. foreign policy.

This disruptive approach has drawn domestic and international criticism, with half of Americans perceiving Trump as too closely aligned with Russia. Analysts suggest that the global order is not beyond repair, but express concerns over long-term impacts on U.S. relations and world dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

