Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP over Pahalgam Attack and Unemployment Issues
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the BJP government for intelligence failure related to the Pahalgam terror attack. He demands financial and employment support for victims' families. Yadav highlights issues of unemployment, reservation policy tampering, and rising corruption under the BJP's reign.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the BJP government for what he terms an intelligence failure in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav demanded Rs 10 crore in financial aid and government jobs for the family of each victim.
Yadav criticized the BJP's focus on propaganda rather than addressing pressing issues, like unemployment and reservation policies. He claims the government's failure to provide adequate job opportunities has significantly impacted marginalized communities who rely on reservations.
Highlighting increased corruption and political interference in constitutional institutions, Yadav accused the BJP of exploiting administrative weaknesses to further corrupt practices. He emphasized the need for awareness among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities to protect constitutional rights.
