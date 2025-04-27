Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP over Pahalgam Attack and Unemployment Issues

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the BJP government for intelligence failure related to the Pahalgam terror attack. He demands financial and employment support for victims' families. Yadav highlights issues of unemployment, reservation policy tampering, and rising corruption under the BJP's reign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP over Pahalgam Attack and Unemployment Issues
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the BJP government for what he terms an intelligence failure in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at a press conference, Yadav demanded Rs 10 crore in financial aid and government jobs for the family of each victim.

Yadav criticized the BJP's focus on propaganda rather than addressing pressing issues, like unemployment and reservation policies. He claims the government's failure to provide adequate job opportunities has significantly impacted marginalized communities who rely on reservations.

Highlighting increased corruption and political interference in constitutional institutions, Yadav accused the BJP of exploiting administrative weaknesses to further corrupt practices. He emphasized the need for awareness among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities to protect constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025