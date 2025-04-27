Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Festival
A tragic incident unfolded at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver as a man drove into a crowd, killing nine people. The suspect, known to the police, was apprehended at the scene. The event was held in honor of Datu Lapu-Lapu and included cultural activities.
A devastating scene unfolded in Vancouver as a 30-year-old man drove through a Filipino community festival, leaving nine dead. The tragic event took place during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, a celebration of a Philippine national hero, with police confirming the suspect was known to law enforcement.
Reports indicated chaos ensued, with witnesses describing a black vehicle moving erratically before striking attendees. Authorities assured the public this was not a terrorist act. The incident prompted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to express his devastation as other officials canceled political events.
The Lapu-Lapu festival in Vancouver, a vibrant celebration of Filipino culture, saw thousands gathered for food, performances, and displays, now forever marred by tragedy. The suspect was quickly detained by festival-goers until police arrived.
