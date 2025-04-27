Union Minister Majumdar Accuses TMC of Misleading Minorities Over Waqf Act

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has leveled accusations against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, alleging that the party is misleading the state's minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The minister claims the act was designed to benefit and uplift poor Muslims.

Addressing a rally in Murshidabad, a district that recently witnessed communal clashes, Majumdar criticized the alleged misappropriation of Waqf properties by vested interests. He further alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government prioritizes populist measures over ensuring public safety.

Majumdar reflected on Murshidabad's history, suggesting a narrative shift to emphasize its connection to ancient King Sashanka over Nawabs. Citing inadequate police response during recent local violence, he accused Banerjee of political appeasement, while asserting BJP's commitment to addressing security concerns.

