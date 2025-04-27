Left Menu

Spy Thriller Unfolds: Car Bomb Plot Shakes Russian Military

A man confessed to assassinating Russian Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik with a car bomb, implicating the Ukrainian Security Service. This marks the second high-profile military assassination in recent months. Ukrainian authorities remain silent amid allegations of their involvement in these attacks on Russian military leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A suspect has admitted to assassinating a prominent Russian general using a car bomb, claiming the Ukrainian Security Service paid him to execute the attack. Russian authorities revealed that Ignat Kuzin confessed to killing Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior figure in Russia's military command.

Moskalik was killed in a bombing near Moscow, marking the second such attack on Russian military leaders within four months. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations linking them to these operations amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a previous incident, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, responsible for Russia's defense against nuclear, chemical, and biological threats, died in a similar attack last December. Kirillov was under international sanctions for his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

