A suspect has admitted to assassinating a prominent Russian general using a car bomb, claiming the Ukrainian Security Service paid him to execute the attack. Russian authorities revealed that Ignat Kuzin confessed to killing Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior figure in Russia's military command.

Moskalik was killed in a bombing near Moscow, marking the second such attack on Russian military leaders within four months. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations linking them to these operations amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a previous incident, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, responsible for Russia's defense against nuclear, chemical, and biological threats, died in a similar attack last December. Kirillov was under international sanctions for his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

