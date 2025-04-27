Left Menu

Uniting Against Terror: India Rallies After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, political leaders across India have come together to support the government's fight against terrorism. The attack, which left 26 dead, has raised calls for decisive action while urging caution not to alienate innocent civilians opposed to terror activities.

Updated: 27-04-2025 21:47 IST
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including tourists, Indian political leaders are rallying around the government, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge offering full support. The attack on April 22, attributed to Pakistan-linked terrorists, has intensified demands for decisive action.

Amidst the growing tensions, leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti caution against alienating those civilians who oppose terrorism. They call for a careful distinction between terrorists and civilians, warning against actions that could harm innocents opposed to terror acts.

The Indian government, facing criticism over security lapses, is urged to convene a special parliamentary session to unify political forces. The ongoing political discourse highlights both internal and international angles, with some leaders advocating for a strategic response involving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

