Election in Canada: A Nation on Edge Amid Tragedy and Tariff Tensions

In the wake of a tragic event in Vancouver, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has resumed his election campaign just days before voters head to the polls. A man drove through a crowd at a Filipino community festival, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more.

Both Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made their final appeals to voters on Sunday, as the nation grapples with growing tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The campaign has been deeply influenced by these economic threats, as well as a call for ''change'' from Conservative supporters.

With recent polls showing a narrow lead for Carney's Liberal Party, the outcome remains uncertain. The tragic incident and economic challenges pose significant hurdles for Carney, who is navigating a complex political landscape marked by national outrage and international trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)