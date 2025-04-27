Left Menu

Election in Canada: A Nation on Edge Amid Tragedy and Tariff Tensions

Mark Carney resumed his election campaign after a car-ramming incident killed 11 in Vancouver. As the election looms, Carney and Pierre Poilievre make final pitches. The campaign is marked by Trump's tariffs and Poilievre's ''change'' agenda. Liberals hold a narrow lead in polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:41 IST
Election in Canada: A Nation on Edge Amid Tragedy and Tariff Tensions
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

In the wake of a tragic event in Vancouver, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has resumed his election campaign just days before voters head to the polls. A man drove through a crowd at a Filipino community festival, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more.

Both Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made their final appeals to voters on Sunday, as the nation grapples with growing tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The campaign has been deeply influenced by these economic threats, as well as a call for ''change'' from Conservative supporters.

With recent polls showing a narrow lead for Carney's Liberal Party, the outcome remains uncertain. The tragic incident and economic challenges pose significant hurdles for Carney, who is navigating a complex political landscape marked by national outrage and international trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025