Left Dominance in JNUSU Elections Amidst Resurgence of ABVP

In a decisive victory, left-wing candidates have once again stamped their authority in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections by capturing three of the four pivotal central panel positions. The All India Students' Association's Nitish Kumar emerged as president with 1,702 votes.

Manisha of the Democratic Students' Federation clinched the vice-presidency with 1,150 votes, while the position of general secretary went to Munteha Fatima with 1,520 votes. Meanwhile, the ABVP marked their return after nearly a decade by winning the joint secretary's post, with Vaibhav Meena receiving 1,518 votes.

This election highlighted the fragmentation within the usual left coalition, as the AISA and DSF aligned together, while the SFI and AISF joined forces with BAPSA and PSA. The polls, conducted on April 25, saw a turnout of 5,500 students from the 7,906 who were eligible to vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)