China Calls for Calm Amid Pahalgam Tensions
China urges a swift, fair investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing global counterterrorism efforts and supporting Pakistan's sovereignty amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Beijing advocates restraint and dialogue for regional stability. The terror attack in Kashmir has drawn strong condemnation from Chinese officials.
In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, China has called for a prompt and impartial investigation, showing support for Pakistan, its long-standing ally, amid escalating tensions with India.
During a telephonic conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar that China is closely monitoring developments and advocates for shared global responsibility to combat terrorism.
Wang emphasized that China understands Pakistan's security concerns and supports efforts to safeguard sovereignty, advocating restraint and dialogue. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has been condemned by Chinese officials, reaffirming their opposition to all forms of terrorism.
