Left Menu

China Calls for Calm Amid Pahalgam Tensions

China urges a swift, fair investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing global counterterrorism efforts and supporting Pakistan's sovereignty amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Beijing advocates restraint and dialogue for regional stability. The terror attack in Kashmir has drawn strong condemnation from Chinese officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 07:45 IST
China Calls for Calm Amid Pahalgam Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, China has called for a prompt and impartial investigation, showing support for Pakistan, its long-standing ally, amid escalating tensions with India.

During a telephonic conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar that China is closely monitoring developments and advocates for shared global responsibility to combat terrorism.

Wang emphasized that China understands Pakistan's security concerns and supports efforts to safeguard sovereignty, advocating restraint and dialogue. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, has been condemned by Chinese officials, reaffirming their opposition to all forms of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025