Najib Razak's Legal Battle for House Arrest

Malaysia's top court approved an appeal by the attorney-general against former Prime Minister Najib Razak's attempt to access a document related to serving his prison sentence under house arrest. Najib is pushing to confirm a royal order allegedly allowing him to serve his sentence at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 07:50 IST
On Monday, Malaysia's top court approved an appeal by the attorney-general concerning former Prime Minister Najib Razak's legal bid to access a pivotal document. Razak contends that this document is crucial for enabling him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Imprisoned for his involvement in the notorious 1MDB financial scandal, Najib is striving to legally force authorities to acknowledge and implement what he claims is a royal directive. According to Najib, this directive, stemming from a pardon issued by the former king, entitles him to complete his sentence at home.

The ongoing legal proceedings have caught national attention, adding another chapter to the saga of the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal and Najib's role within it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

