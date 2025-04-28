Najib Razak's Legal Battle for House Arrest

On Monday, Malaysia's top court approved an appeal by the attorney-general concerning former Prime Minister Najib Razak's legal bid to access a pivotal document. Razak contends that this document is crucial for enabling him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Imprisoned for his involvement in the notorious 1MDB financial scandal, Najib is striving to legally force authorities to acknowledge and implement what he claims is a royal directive. According to Najib, this directive, stemming from a pardon issued by the former king, entitles him to complete his sentence at home.

The ongoing legal proceedings have caught national attention, adding another chapter to the saga of the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal and Najib's role within it.

