Sharad Pawar Calls for Unity, Cautions Against Religious Division Post-Pahalgam Attack
In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, NCP leader Sharad Pawar urges unity and warns against religious division. He commends ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh for their prudent crisis management and highlights Kashmir's broad-based opposition to terrorism, emphasizing the importance of trust and unity across political and religious lines.
In the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack, Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, has cautioned against portraying the incident through a religious lens, calling it 'harmful' to national unity. He emphasized the importance of steering clear of such divisive narratives.
Pawar praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their 'prudent' response to the attack, which claimed 26 lives and left many injured. During the event in Pune Rural, he acknowledged the government's admittance of 'falling short' in certain areas following an all-party meeting, but stressed that now wasn't the appropriate time for such discussions. The priority, he insisted, should be on fostering trust.
Labeling the attack as an 'attack on India,' Pawar pressed for unity among political factions. He revealed that despite the grim scenario, Kashmiris remain opposed to terrorism. Conversations with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah affirmed a communal resilience, with Abdullah vowing not to let unity falter.
