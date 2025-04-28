Congress Controversy: Leaders Criticized for Irresponsible Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, for what it calls 'irresponsible' comments concerning the conflict with Pakistan and the recent Pahalgan terror attack.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited remarks made by leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, alleging these comments undermine national interest and are being exploited by Pakistan to defame India internationally.

Prasad questioned the authority of Gandhi and Kharge within their party, suggesting that despite their initial support for government measures post-attack, other Congress leaders seemingly contradict this stance, casting doubt on their commitment to national unity.

