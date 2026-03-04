Left Menu

Congress Backs Sharad Pawar for Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Polls

The Congress has declared support for NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as the MVA candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. With cooperation, the Opposition aims to secure a single seat from Maharashtra, as the combined strength in the assembly gives them a chance to win one of seven available seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:02 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday extended its support to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the Rajya Sabha elections, positioning him as the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate. The decision was announced by AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, highlighting Congress's commitment to backing Pawar for a seat in the Upper House from Maharashtra.

This move comes just as the deadline for nominating candidates, March 5, approaches. The alliance of the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks to secure the sole seat attainable by the opposition from Maharashtra, leveraging their strength in the legislative assembly.

In Maharashtra, the opposition alliance is positioned to clinch one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats vacant in April. A total of 36 first preference votes are required for a candidate to win, reflecting the altered 286-member assembly dynamics. Meanwhile, the BJP has moved forward with announcing four candidates for the upcoming polls.

