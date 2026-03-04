Congress Backs Sharad Pawar for Maharashtra Rajya Sabha Polls

The Congress on Wednesday extended its support to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the Rajya Sabha elections, positioning him as the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate. The decision was announced by AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, highlighting Congress's commitment to backing Pawar for a seat in the Upper House from Maharashtra.

This move comes just as the deadline for nominating candidates, March 5, approaches. The alliance of the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks to secure the sole seat attainable by the opposition from Maharashtra, leveraging their strength in the legislative assembly.

In Maharashtra, the opposition alliance is positioned to clinch one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats vacant in April. A total of 36 first preference votes are required for a candidate to win, reflecting the altered 286-member assembly dynamics. Meanwhile, the BJP has moved forward with announcing four candidates for the upcoming polls.