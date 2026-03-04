DMK and Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Polls

In a significant political development, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress have reached a consensus on their seat-sharing strategy for the impending Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. This consensus effectively quashes ongoing rumors of discord within the alliance.

The DMK has generously allotted 28 Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat to Congress, as the two parties gear up for the state elections slated for April. The deal was finalized at DMK headquarters, amid a backdrop of speculation regarding potential alterations to the alliance dynamic.

The agreement signals a victory for coalition stability in Tamil Nadu, despite prior disputes over seat allocations. Political negotiations saw Congress veteran P Chidambaram and others engage in high-stakes discussions, culminating in the firming up of ties between these long-standing allies.