DMK and Congress Seal Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Polls
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress have finalized their seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, quelling speculations of strains in their alliance. DMK allotted 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress, solidifying their electoral collaboration ahead of the April elections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress have reached a consensus on their seat-sharing strategy for the impending Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. This consensus effectively quashes ongoing rumors of discord within the alliance.
The DMK has generously allotted 28 Assembly seats and a Rajya Sabha seat to Congress, as the two parties gear up for the state elections slated for April. The deal was finalized at DMK headquarters, amid a backdrop of speculation regarding potential alterations to the alliance dynamic.
The agreement signals a victory for coalition stability in Tamil Nadu, despite prior disputes over seat allocations. Political negotiations saw Congress veteran P Chidambaram and others engage in high-stakes discussions, culminating in the firming up of ties between these long-standing allies.
ALSO READ
AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election
Nitish Kumar's Political Future: Rajya Sabha Bound?
Sharad Pawar Secures Congress Backing for Rajya Sabha Re-Election: MVA Unites Against BJP
Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Nomination Sparks Bihar Political Shifts
Bihar's Political Shift: Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Bid