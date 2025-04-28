Global Outcry: Calls to Combat Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

In a powerful display of solidarity, the Indian diaspora converged on New York City's Times Square and the Pakistan Consulate to protest the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks.

Carrying the Indian flag, protestors demanded action, holding banners urging global recognition of the victims and denouncing terrorism, with slogans such as 'Hindu Lives Matter' and 'End Terrorism Now.'

The protest coincided with an interfaith vigil, where community members called for a united front against jihadist terror, as India announced stern measures against cross-border terrorism and pledged to pursue those responsible to the fullest extent.

(With inputs from agencies.)