China Advocates Peace Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

China has urged for measures to ease tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. It emphasized supporting fair investigations and highlighted the necessity of dialogue to maintain regional peace. China also reaffirmed its support for its ally, Pakistan, in counterterrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China on Monday expressed openness to any action aimed at easing the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, including advocating for a swift and fair investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for Pakistan, stressing the importance of maintaining sovereignty and security.

During a media briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted China's hope that both India and Pakistan exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and work together to ensure regional peace and stability. The nation called for calm and cooperation between the two significant South Asian countries.

The tension escalated after a brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam prompted India to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and sever diplomatic ties with Pakistan. China, in response to Pakistan's request for support, reaffirmed its commitment to peace and called on both nations to manage their differences maturely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

