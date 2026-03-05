China's Economic Growth Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Stability

China has set its economic growth target for 2026 at a moderate 4.5%-5%, slightly below last year's achievements, as it signals a focus on technological progress and the rebalancing of its economy. Analysts see this as creating room for reforms to reduce reliance on exports.

The Chinese government released its 15th five-year plan, emphasizing investments in innovation, high-tech industries, and scientific research. A notable yet unspecific commitment was made to increase household consumption as a share of economic output, shifting growth engines towards domestic demand.

Experts noted that China's strategic adjustment is a move away from high-speed growth toward high-quality development, particularly in technology and manufacturing. Fiscal and monetary policies are expected to remain supportive, with structural stimulus measures aimed at stabilizing the economy and boosting consumer confidence.