BJP Women's Protest Disrupts Karnataka CM's Speech Amid Controversy Over Anti-War Remarks

A group of BJP women activists disrupted a Congress rally in Belagavi on Monday, protesting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent remarks suggesting that war with Pakistan is unnecessary. The protest occurred as the CM addressed the rally at the CPED Ground, speaking against the central government's failure to control rising prices.

During Siddaramaiah's speech, women activists, faces veiled with black cloths, vocally opposed the state government, highlighting their discontent with the Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah had clarified his anti-war stance, asserting that conflict should be a last resort, particularly in response to the recent Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam. He criticized India's intelligence failures and called for corrective measures.

In an online post, Siddaramaiah expressed his concern over the heated debates triggered by his statement, emphasizing that military action is not the preferred initial response. He pointed to the global outrage over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as an opportunity for India to strengthen its diplomatic and strategic responses. The CM reiterated his support for the central government's diplomatic efforts, mentioning potential revisions to the Indus Waters Treaty, while calling for a unified response to terrorism. He also defended his stance on fuel prices, stating that industries would absorb the financial impact rather than the public, comparing current prices to those during the UPA government.

