Himachal Minister Criticizes Centre Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi has denounced the Union Government's management of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Negi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering inflammatory speeches against Pakistan while not adequately addressing the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

Speaking to the press, Negi argued that the Union Government had failed to take significant action against terrorists. On the day of the attack, Prime Minister Modi was busy issuing stern threats to Pakistan from Bihar instead of being present in Kashmir, Negi noted. Despite the passage of time since the attack, he claimed that the Centre has not taken effective measures against Pakistan.

Negi criticized the deportation of a few Pakistani citizens as insufficient, pointing to Pakistan's retaliation by closing its airspace, which has caused significant losses for Indian airlines. He emphasized that despite the Prime Minister's bold rhetoric, the lack of substantial response has left the country vulnerable, with incidents like the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks demonstrating porous borders and unsafe conditions for citizens.

